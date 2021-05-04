China: US should push North Korea diplomacy, not pressure

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — China’s U.N. ambassador is expressing hope President Joe Biden’s policy toward North Korea will give more importance to diplomacy and dialogue instead of “extreme pressure” to try to stop Pyongyang’s nuclear program and denuclearize the Korean Peninsula. Zhang Jun told a news conference that China also hopes U.S. policy will equally emphasize both the nuclear issue and peace and security. He said: “Without tackling the security and the peace issue properly, definitely we do not have the right environment for our efforts for the denuclearization.” The White House plans appear to set the stage for incremental progress on North Korean denuclearization met by corresponding actions, including sanctions relief.