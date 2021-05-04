Communities in Schools of Greenbrier County hosting art auction

LEWISBURG, W. VA. (WVVA) - Communities in Schools of Greenbrier County is hosting the first ever "Empower Project" art auction.

The project features art from local students and artists.

Brittany Masters, the Exectivtive Director of Communities in Schools of Greenbrier County, the money raised will go to educational programs, and support for at-risk youth.

The project also supports local artists.

"It's a really great way to give back to the community, it's a great way to encourage and foster healthy coping habits for these students, and healthy past times for these students, and it's a way to uplift and support local artists as well," said Masters.

The art is on display at Harmony Ridge Gallery in Lewisburg.

You can bid on it at the gallery or online until Friday, May 7.

Donations to the organization can also be made through their website.