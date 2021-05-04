Construction progressing on new Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept.

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Just a month after breaking ground, crews are making considerable progress on the new Raleigh County Sheriff's Dept.



The building is set to be located in the Pinecrest Industrial Park off of the Beckley Bypass.



Raleigh County Commissioner Greg Puckett, who was instrumental in getting the project off the ground, expects crews to complete work within one year. He offered an update at Tuesday's regular meeting of the Raleigh County Commission.



"I think it's a huge recruiting tool to get quality policemen in our county. It's a building that is going to be up to speed with technology. And it's going to be a good place for the men and women to work from."



The project is estimated to cost around 10 million dollars.