Defense propelling Beaver turnaround headed into Class AA state tournament

BRUSHFORK, W.Va. (WVVA) - After dropping five of their first six games, the Bluefield Beavers have turned things around -- winning five of their last six -- on the merit of their high-tempo defense.

"You gotta have a lot of heart," senior Logan Hyder said. "So, if you don't want to play defense -- I don't recommend coming here."

"My defense I want to pressure, get up and down the floor, turn people over and everything. These kids -- they didn't know none of that," assistant coach Tony Webster explained. "Now they're figuring out what type of way we want to play, how we want to play, and it's paying off dividends for us at this time."

The Bluefield defense will need to be in top shape for Wednesday night, as they face No. 2 Poca and University of Virginia commit, Isaac McKneely.

"We have to make sure we're closing out, hands in his face -- just doing whatever we can do to make it just a little bit difficult," Webster said. "Maybe the best defense is deny defense -- don't let him get the ball."

The Class AA quarterfinal matchup is set for Wednesday at 7:15 p.m.