Ferrari 1Q profits rebound, postpones 2022 targets

MILAN (AP) — Italian luxury sportscar maker Ferrari says it won’t hit 2022 financial targets due to the coronavirus pandemic, despite a strong rebound in the first quarter of 2021. The carmaker said Tuesday that net profit for the first three months of the year rebounded by 24% to 206 million euros, compared with 166 million euros in the same period of 2020. Deliveries were slightly up at 2,771, while revenues rose 8% to just over 1 billion euros. Chairman and acting CEO John Elkann called it a strong start and “testimony to the resilience of our business model.” At the same time, the company postponed by one-year financial targets set out in a 2018-2022 business plan, i