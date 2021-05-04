Flurry of diplomatic contacts fuel Iran deal speculation

WASHINGTON (AP) — A flurry of diplomatic activity and reports of major progress suggest that indirect talks between the U.S. and Iran may be nearing a conclusion. That’s despite efforts by U.S. officials to play down chances of an imminent deal that would bring Washington and Tehran back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal. The U.S. and Britain on Monday denied Iranian reports that any agreement was at hand with Iran for a swap of American and British prisoners. Such an agreement could be a confidence-building measure to revive the nuclear deal.