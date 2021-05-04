Greenbrier County superintendent reacts to National Teacher Appreciation Day

LEWISBURG, W. VA. (WVVA) - Tuesday, May 4, is National Teacher Appreciation Day.

Jeff Bryant, the Superintendent of Greenbrier County Schools, said because of the pandemic, this year has been difficult for teachers, as they have had to overcome many obstacles.

Whether it's teaching virtually or face to face, he said the educators at those schools have been heroes during the pandemic.

"They have stepped up, gone beyond, it's almost indescribable, to um to define what they have done. And so we uh, we love our teachers, we admire them, we appreciate them and they uh, they're just remarkable," said Bryant.

Bryant adds he is proud of his teachers for being there for students during this difficult time.

On behalf of every one at WVVA, we would like to thank all of our educators across the area!