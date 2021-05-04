Idaho intern reports rape, says lawmakers ‘destroyed me’

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — From nearly the moment a 19-year-old intern’s report that she was raped by an Idaho lawmaker became public, she faced harassment from right-wing groups and even other lawmakers. One state lawmaker made inquiries about whether the intern could actually be referred for criminal charges. Another shared links with thousands of people about a blog post that included the intern’s name, photo and personal details about her life. An anti-government group’s members harassed the young woman after she testified in a hearing. The intern in an interview with The Associated Press described the harrassment as overwhelming. She wants the Legislature to protect others from harassment in the future.