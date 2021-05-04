International official: Bosnian Serbs seek to split country

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The top international official in Bosnia is warning that ethnic Serb leaders are making a concerted effort to split the country, or failing that to roll back many reforms achieved during the last 25 years. Valentin Inzko told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that the challenge to Bosnia’s once multiethnic society comprising Serbs, Muslims and Croats “could have political and security implications not only for the country but also the region, and the rest of Europe.” Inzko strongly criticized what he calls the Serbs’ “destructive long-term policy” seeking Bosnia’s so-called “peaceful dissolution.”