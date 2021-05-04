Interstate 77 widening project in Raleigh County ahead of schedule

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) The I-77 widening project in Raleigh County is ahead of schedule.



According to Jeff Miller, Exec. Dir. of the Parkways Authority, crews are on track to finish the project over the next year thanks to work crews were able to complete over the Winter. The project is currently 70 percent complete.



Three months before completion, Miller said there will be a switch from the inside lanes to the outside to finish paving the surface.