$%&@!! Maine rethinks decision to stop vetting vanity plates

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s secretary of state wants to rein in the f-bombs and other vulgarities on vanity license plates on cars and trucks. Shenna Bellows testified Tuesday in support of several bills aimed at rolling back the wild west that ensued when the state eliminated the vetting process for vanity plates in 2015. The three bills would reestablish a review process, allow the secretary of state to reject vulgar license plates and allow the recall of offensive plates that have been issued. The American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators says a majority of states have some sort of restriction on inappropriate messages on vanity plates.