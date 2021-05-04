Man shot in the chest dropped off at Raleigh General Hospital

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to Raleigh General Hospital on Monday night after a man was treated at the hospital for a gunshot wound to the chest.

According to dispatchers, the call came in just before midnight on Monday to the hospital's location on Harper Road.



Right now, there is limited information available and no word yet on the man's condition.



Both the Beckley Police Dept. and Raleigh County Sheriff's Dept responded.



Stay with WVVA News for more on this developing story.



