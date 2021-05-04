Skip to Content

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to release 1st children’s book

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is releasing her first children’s book next month. Random House Children’s Books announced Tuesday that “The Bench,” a story about the moments a diverse group of fathers and sons share, will be out on June 8. Meghan will also narrate an audiobook edition. In a statement, Meghan says the book grew out of a poem she wrote for Prince Harry for their first Father’s Day, which was a month after their son Archie was born in May 2019. “The Bench” is illustrated by Christian Robinson,” whose books include “Another” and “You Matter.”

