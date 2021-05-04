Mother searches for son believed killed by Colombia soldiers

BUCARAMANGA, Colombia (AP) — More than 10,000 people are under investigation in a case Colombians call the “false positives” scandal. Soldiers are accused of killing civilians and falsely counting them as guerrillas or criminals slain in combat in order to boost body counts on which rewards were based. But relatives of victims say those probes are not going as they would like. The National Prosecutors Office says only 1,740 of the accused have been convicted. A special court set up under the country’s 2016 peace deal is now dealing with the cases and plans to announce specific investigations in coming months.