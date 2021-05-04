National champ Baylor adds 2nd transfer guard in Bonner

WACO, Texas (AP) — National champion Baylor is adding another transfer guard. Coach Scott Drew says Dale Bonner has signed with the Bears after leading Division II Fairmont State in scoring, assists and steals each of the past two seasons. The Bears last week added transfer guard James Akinjo, the leading scorer for Arizona last season. Baylor expects to lose All-America junior guard Jared Butler to the NBA draft, along with fellow guards MaCio Teague and Davion Mitchell. They were the top three scorers for the Bears.