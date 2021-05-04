Nationals’ Juan Soto reinstated from IL but won’t start yet

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals have reinstated outfielder Juan Soto from the 10-day injured list, but last year’s NL batting champion will be limited to pinch-hitting duty for now. Soto has missed 10 games with a strained left shoulder. Manager Dave Martinez says the injury no longer bothers Soto while hitting, but he isn’t ready yet to play the outfield. Washington also reinstated right-handed reliever Will Harris from the IL, optioned right-hander Kyle McGowin to Triple-A Rochester and designated utilityman Hernán Pérez for assignment. The Nationals are set to begin a three-game series against NL East rival Atlanta.