Oil pipeline builder agrees to halt eminent domain lawsuits

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A company seeking to build a disputed oil pipeline over an aquifer that provides drinking water to 1 million people has verbally agreed to stop pursuing lawsuits against Tennessee property owners who refused to sell access to their land for construction. Plains All American Pipeline spokesman Brad Leone says the company will put in writing an agreement with the Memphis City Council that will set aside lawsuits it has filed against property owners fighting the Byhalia Connection pipeline. Plains is part of a joint venture with Valero Energy to build the underground pipeline linking Valero’s refinery in Memphis with another pipeline in Mississippi.