Pharma company to pay $12.6M to settle kickback allegations

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware pharmaceutical company has agreed to pay $12.6 million to resolve allegations that it violated the federal False Claims Act by paying kickbacks. Federal officials said Tuesday that the settlement resolves allegations that Incyte Corp. improperly used an independent foundation to cover copays of certain people taking the company’s cancer drug Jakafi from 2011 to 2014. Officials said the scheme resulted in Incyte causing false claims for Jakafi to be submitted to Medicare and to the federal health care program for military members. Incyte denies any wrongdoing and says the settlement agreement is not an admission of liability.