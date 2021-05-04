Raleigh County shakes up vaccination strategy to reach more young folks

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Raleigh County is shaking up its strategy in an effort to boost its vaccination rate.



According to Raleigh County Commission Pres. Dave Tolliver, the county's younger population is falling behind the state average at 29 percent.



Instead of having mass vaccination clinics at the Raleigh County Convention, he said the focus will move to some of the smaller clinics and pharmacies.



"You just have to stress to them that they have to have this vaccination to protect your friends, your family, and so forth...especially the elderly people."



In addition to moving locations, Tolliver said the Raleigh County Health Dept. will still be administering vaccinations at its location on Harper Road in Beckley.