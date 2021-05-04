Rapper YFN Lucci among a dozen charged in RICO indictment

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci is among a dozen people charged in a wide-ranging indictment targeting alleged members of the Bloods gang. Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton said at a news conference Tuesday that a Fulton County grand jury recently handed up the 105-count indictment that resulted from a six-month investigation. It includes racketeering, aggravated assault, murder, gun, armed robbery, property damage, theft and gang-related charges. The rapper’s real name is Rayshawn Bennett. He faces charges including felony murder. His lawyer says he’s not guilty of any of the crimes alleged in the indictment.