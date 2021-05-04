Santorum’s comments on Native Americans don’t quiet critics

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN analyst Rick Santorum went on the network to try and explain comments about Native Americans that have led to criticism, but he didn’t appear to calm things down. The former Pennsylvania senator told a group of young conservatives last month that there was ‘nothing here’ when immigrants founded the United States. That angered Native Americans and others. Santorum said on CNN Monday that he was speaking in context of the U.S. government’s creation and didn’t mean to minimize treatment of Native Americans. But his comments didn’t go over well with one leader, who called them arrogant and renewed calls for CNN to fire Santorum.