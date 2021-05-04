Severe risk drops tonight, showers & a cool-down on tap for Wednesday

A cold front pushing through the area has already brought showers and storms earlier this afternoon; with more stable air moving in now in the wake of the earlier activity, we'll see calmer conditions overall into this evening. We could still see a stray shower or storm, but the chance will remain low/isolated through sundown and after. Lows tonight will be mild, dropping into the 50s and low 60s.

Wednesday looks partly sunny, showery, and breezy, with cooler high temps hanging out in the 50s and low 60s throughout the day. By Wednesday evening, skies will gradually clear out as the front completely slides out of our area to the east. Secure any outside decor! Winds in the wake of this system by tomorrow afternoon could occasionally gust to the 30-40 MPH range.

Wednesday night will be chilly, with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s and partly cloudy skies. We look cooler into late week with occasional isolated showers....make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA News at 5,6, 10 (CW) AND 11 PM for the latest full forecast!