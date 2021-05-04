Special Weather Statement until TUE 1:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Mercer County

…A LINE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT

SMYTH…TAZEWELL…BLAND…WYTHE…GRAYSON AND MERCER COUNTIES…

At 1230 PM EDT, radar indicated showers and thunderstorms were

located along a line extending from near Hanover to 8 miles north of

Mountain City. Movement was east at 35 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with these

storms.

Locations impacted include…

Bluefield…

Wytheville…

Bland…

Princeton…

Marion…

Richlands…

and Tazewell.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may

cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.