Special Weather Statement until TUE 1:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

McDowell County

…A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN DICKENSON…

BUCHANAN AND WESTERN MCDOWELL COUNTIES…

At 1222 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Davenport,

moving northeast at 55 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Grundy, Haysi, Breaks Interstate, Davenport, War, Big Rock, Bradshaw,

Panther, Jolo, Oakwood, Stacy, Vansant, Hurley and Roseann.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.