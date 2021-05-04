Special Weather Statement until TUE 2:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Monroe County

…A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT

PULASKI…GILES…CRAIG…FLOYD…NORTHEASTERN CARROLL…ROANOKE…

BLAND…NORTHEASTERN WYTHE…NORTHERN FRANKLIN…MONTGOMERY…SOUTH

CENTRAL GREENBRIER…SOUTHERN SUMMERS…MERCER AND MONROE COUNTIES…

THE CITY OF RADFORD…THE CITY OF SALEM AND THE CITY OF ROANOKE…

At 129 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located

along a line extending from Athens to near Allisonia. Movement was

northeast at 60 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with these

storms.

Locations impacted include…

Roanoke…

Blacksburg…

Salem…

Christiansburg…

Radford…

Bluefield…

and Pulaski.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.