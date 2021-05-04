Special Weather Statement until TUE 2:00 PM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA
Eastern Greenbrier County
…A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT
PULASKI…GILES…CRAIG…FLOYD…NORTHEASTERN CARROLL…ROANOKE…
BLAND…NORTHEASTERN WYTHE…NORTHERN FRANKLIN…MONTGOMERY…SOUTH
CENTRAL GREENBRIER…SOUTHERN SUMMERS…MERCER AND MONROE COUNTIES…
THE CITY OF RADFORD…THE CITY OF SALEM AND THE CITY OF ROANOKE…
At 129 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located
along a line extending from Athens to near Allisonia. Movement was
northeast at 60 mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with these
storms.
Locations impacted include…
Roanoke…
Blacksburg…
Salem…
Christiansburg…
Radford…
Bluefield…
and Pulaski.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.