The ‘Wall That Heals’ is set to open in Buchanan County Thursday

TAZEWELL COUNTY (WVVA) - More than 100 motorcyclist lined up today to support the more than 58,000 soldiers who died during the Vietnam War.

It's all part of the 'Wall That Heals' which has traveled all over the nation, overseas, and now the wall is here in the two Virginias.

A traveling wall isn't something you hear about everyday, but Tuesday afternoon the display made it's way over to the Fincastle Turnpike.

This wall is a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall, which is located in Washington, D.C..

The motorcyclist escorted the 'Wall That Heals' to Popular Gap Park in Grundy, Virginia.

This is where multiple events will be held, starting Thursday and running through Sunday. Chairman of the 'Wall That Heals' Event Jim Ray told WVVA that they are still looking for more volunteers to help with these events.

"We are kind of low on volunteers and it would be something, if we could have people in different areas to step up and help us. COVID-19 has taken a lot of our volunteers and understandable so. But, you know, we need some people to step up and help us. We've got a lot of slots on that sign-up (list) that needs to be filled." Jim Ray, Chairman of the 'Wall That Heals' Event

Volunteers will help with the welcome tent, directing traffic and more. The exhibit will be open to the public 24 hours a day, starting Thursday and wrapping up on Mother's Day.

If you would like to come see or volunteer for the 'Wall That Heals' events in Buchanan County, click here.