Tornado that struck bay’s western shore damaged houses

CALLAO, Va. (AP) — A tornado that struck Virginia’s Northumberland County near the Chesapeake Bay destroyed one home and severely damaged a few others. But no one was injured. National Weather Service Meteorologist Jeff Orrock says the tornado struck near the town of Callao on Monday afternoon. Northumberland County is on the bay’s western shore. The tornado tracked for about five miles and carried winds of up to 120 mph. Orrock said that the storm started to intensify and spin once it passed the Rappahannock River, which is south of Callao and Northumberland County. Orrock said the tornado was part of a lone thunderstorm that did not appear to be part of a larger storm system.