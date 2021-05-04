Two-way star: Braves’ Ynoa hits slam, slams door on Nats

WASHINGTON (AP) — Huascar Ynoa hit a grand slam and pitched seven stress-free innings in a dominant two-way performance, leading the Atlanta Braves to a 6-1 victory over the Washington Nationals. Ynoa blasted a fastball from Tanner Rainey 427 feet to center field in the sixth inning, extending his left arm on the follow-through like a polished slugger. It was the first grand slam by a major league pitcher since Cincinnati’s Anthony DeSclafani on June 23, 2018. Ynoa also homered in his last start and is hitting .385 this season. Ronald Acuña Jr. also homered for the Braves, who stopped a four-game skid. Washington’s four-game winning streak ended.