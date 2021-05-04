Vigil planned for Woodrow Wilson High School student killed

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) No charges have been filed yet in the shooting death of an 18-year-old basketball player at Woodrow Wilson High School.



Junior Dwayne Richardson was shot on Sunday night and initially taken to Raleigh General Hospital. He was airlifted to CAMC where he later died.



Beckley Police are still seeking additional information and tips from the public on the case. Crimestoppers is also putting up a reward for information.



Meanwhile, a vigil at Woodrow Wilson High School is set for Wednesday. The tribute is happening at 5 p.m. beside the school's tennis courts.