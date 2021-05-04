W.Va. leaders offer help in obtaining a medical cannabis card

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) Registration is now open in West Virginia for Medical Cannabis cards. Those with serious medical conditions are urged to take advantage of the state's website for a list of registered physicians.



https://dhhr.wv.gov/bph/Pages/Medical-Cannabis-Program.aspx



While the state's dispensaries will not be open until the Fall, those interested participants are encouraged to go ahead and apply.



Qualified dispensaries will be authorized to distribute medical marijuana permits in the forms of pills, oils, topical gels, creams, ointments, patches, liquids, and plant forms.



"We would like to encourage potential patients who think medical cannabis may benefit them to talk to their primary care providers about that and visit our website to see the registered physician list," said Jason Frame, the Director of the W.Va. Office of Medical Cannabis.



Frame said the website is the best resource for those interested in learning more, whether they are a patient or medical provider or business interested in taking part.