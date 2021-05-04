Walsh, Raimondo push apprentice programs at submarine maker

GROTON, Conn. (AP) — U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo promoted federal funding for job apprenticeships during a visit to submarine maker Electric Boat in Connecticut. They said job training is going to be a key to putting back to work people who lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic. They were joined at Electric Boat on Tuesday by Connecticut members of Congress and Gov. Ned Lamont. Walsh and Raimondo touted the $285 million in President Joe Biden’s massive infrastructure proposal that would create up to 2 million apprenticeships. Electric Boat is training apprentices for a hiring spree needed to fulfill its multibillion contracts to build U.S. submarines.