West Virginia American Water requests another rate increase

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Customers could end up paying an average of about $11 more a month for water if utility regulators approve a rate increase from West Virginia American Water. The company filed a rate increase request on Friday. It asks for an additional $40.8 million in revenue from water and wastewater operations combined. That’s 26% more than the current rates. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that the rate rose 14% in 2019 and 15% in 2016. If approved, the company says the new rates wouldn’t go into effect until February 25, 2022, at the earliest.