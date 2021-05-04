West Virginia businesses ask for closer look in medical cannabis rollout

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) With the medical marijuana industry set to open up in West Virginia in the Fall, some locals are hoping more West Virginia businesses will be granted permits to participate.



Chris Yeager is the head of Appalachian Cannabis, a veteran-owned business that distributes CBD products found it stores across the state. He had hoped to be one of the companies selected to help with the roll-out by applying for a vertical permit.



"It allows you to go from seed to sale. It really allows you to control the quality of the product you put out and you really have your finger on the pulse of the product."



Yeager had initially hoped to have a location on Harper Road in Beckley, but said he was passed over in the permitting process for a company out-of-state. He hopes to make it in the next round as more people apply for cards and the industry expands.



"I would love to see an opportunity for West Virginians to get involved in this industry. I think from a patient or medical side of things, it's a great thing that we are exploring an alternative to prescription drugs."



W.Va. Office of Medical Cannabis Dir. Jason Frame said there is and will continue to be plenty of representation from the Mountain State as medical cannabis dispensaries open.



"Being a West Virginia resident was not part of the selection criteria. However, there is a good selection of local folks. And as they staff up, most of those will be local West Virginians."



Frame encourages West Virginians interested in learning more about the permitting and application process to visit the state's site:



https://dhhr.wv.gov/bph/Pages/Medical-Cannabis-Program.aspx