West Virginia man convicted in slaying of 77-year-old woman

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Jurors in West Virginia on Tuesday recommended a life sentence without the possibility of parole for a man convicted of killing a 77-year-old woman and injuring a police officer with a weapon described as an “antique iron.” News outlets report the Kanawha County jury found Joshua Drennen guilty Monday on eight charges, including murder and attempted murder in the 2020 slaying of Barbara Steele and the attack on a Charleston officer. Authorities allege Drennen killed Steele at her home and then committed a carjacking and attacked a responding officer. Drennen’s attorney contended his client suffered from “delusions” and argued the crimes were a result of mental illness and drug use.