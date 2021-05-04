West Virginia state parks to host vaccine clinics

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia will have free vaccination clinics at state parks and forests through Memorial Day. Currently, clinics are open at 10 sites, and that will expand to all parks and forests on Memorial Day weekend. Vaccines are available to guests, employees and families of employees. The clinics will be held outdoors. More details are available at wvstateparks.com. Gov. Jim Justice said Monday clinics will also be set up at “high-traffic areas” such as fairs and festivals, church parking lots, sporting events, businesses and other places.