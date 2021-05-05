10th settlement reached in West Virginia VA hospital deaths

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (AP) — The federal government has agreed to a 10th settlement for suspicious deaths at a West Virginia veterans hospital. A court filing shows the government will give $625,000 to the family of Charles Dean. The Exponent Telegram reports that he died in 2017 at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center. The newspaper says Reta Mays is expected to be sentenced next week on seven counts of second-degree murder and one charge for assault with intent to commit murder. She wasn’t charged in Dean’s death. Mays pleaded guilty in May to intentionally giving seven patients unprescribed insulin injections.