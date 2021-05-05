Caitlyn Jenner campaign makes next stop on Fox Hannity show

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Caitlyn Jenner continues the slow rollout of her campaign for California governor with an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity. The Republican who calls herself a “compassionate disrupter” kicked off her run nearly two weeks ago, but she’s just starting to sketch a rough outline of how she would manage the state. The 71-year-old Jenner — a reality TV personality, transgender rights activist and Olympics hero — came out as a woman in 2015. Hannity’s show Wednesday is likely to prove a welcoming stage for the critic of California’s Democratic-led government. It was a favored venue for former President Donald Trump.