Skip to Content

A woman from Mali gives birth to 9 babies in Morocco

New
9:58 am National news from the Associated Press

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s Ministry of Health says a Malian woman has given birth to nine babies after only expecting seven. The 25-year-old Halima Cisse gave birth to the babies by Caesarean section on Tuesday in Morocco where she was sent for special care.  Mali’s health minister confirmed that the five girls, four boys and the mother are all doing well. He said Malian doctors, under government orders, sent Cisse to Morocco for the births because the country’s hospitals did not have adequate equipment to deal with this extremely rare pregnancy. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content