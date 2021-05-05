As investigation continues into student death, school provides additional resources to classmates

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) As the investigation into the shooting death of Dwayne Richardson continued on Wednesday, his classmates were still reeling from the loss.

The school's officials praised quick action by the board office to provide additional counselors as soon as students arrived on Monday. Those services continue to be provided for any students or staff who may need them.



In an interview with WVVA News on Wednesday, Assistant Principal Ryan Stafford described Richardson as a beloved member of the flying eagles with a bright future ahead of him.



"Dwayne was every bit that young man. That's what hurts. It's hard to communicate that with young people because there are truly no words that are going to fill that void."



Stafford said Richardson's teammates were given the option on whether to play in the state tournament on Thursday evening. He said they opted to move forward with the game in their teammate's honor. Tip off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. tomorrow night with a moment of silence before the game.