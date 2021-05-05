Beavers battle Poca to the bitter end, fall in Class AA quarterfinal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield had eyes on the Class AA quarterfinal in its tenth-straight state tournament appearance. But, Poca did just enough to grab a win, 49-42.

The Beavers hit a pair of early threes, compliments of Logan Hyder and Caleb Fuller, to take an early 6-5 advantage.

UVA commit, Isaac McKneely, willed his team back into the contest with a few makes in the paint. The Dots would never trail again in the game.

Bluefield shot 60 percent (18-30) from the floor and turned the ball over just eleven times. But, in the big moments, head coach Buster Large said his squad couldn't quite get over the hump.

"We were just hanging around and hanging around and I just knew something good was gonna happen," he said. "You know we got in our press and they threw the ball away a couple times. I thought we had our chances - and we never make excuses at Bluefield. We had our chances so many times at the end of the game - and we couldn't."

McKneely finished with 14 points, but just 1-of-7 from behind the arc. Ethan Payne led the way with 17 for the Dots.

Fuller had a game-high 18 points for Bluefield, while Hyder chipped in eight.

It was not the ending to the season the Beavers had hoped for, but Fuller promised these underclassmen would make a return trip to Charleston.

"Well we're just a young team. RJ's just a freshman - doing a lot of work for us in the paint. Next year we're going to be good and we'll be back up here - I'll promise you that."

Bluefield finishes the year with a record of 9-10. Poca advances to play Charleston Catholic in the Class AA semifinals on Friday.