Beckley man who hit cop with ATV asks for reconsideration of sentence

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) The man who hit a Beckley Police officer with an ATV in July of 2016 is asking for a reconsideration of his sentence.

According to the complaint, Timothy Howard was riding an ATV illegally on Prince Street when Beckley Police Cpl. William Gravely attempted to stop him after getting out of his patrol car. Law enforcement reported that Howard then steered the ATV toward the officer and sped up until crashing into him. Cpl. Gravely was severely injured in the crash and had to undergo multiple surgeries after the crash.

Through the course of their investigation, law enforcement later found that Howard was under the influence of alcohol.



Howard is currently serving a 15 year prison sentence for a Kennedy plea (whereby the defendant does not admit guilty) on Attempted First Degree Murder and Assault.



During Wednesday's hearing, Howard asked for a reconsideration of his case based on a change of circumstance -- saying both his mother and aunt have cancer and he needs to work to support his son.



The prosecution objected to that motion.



Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick is expected to make a decision at a later date.