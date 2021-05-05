Beckley’s first Preschool to close permanently and shift focus to help families

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) After 65 years in operation, the first Preschool to open in the City of Beckley is closing its day school.



St. Stephens Episcopal Day School had originally announced plans to close last year, but was able to keep operations going for one more year. The school has a storied history for local families.



"It was originally started by the wife of the Priest here due to a need for a Pre-school and we were the first one in the area at all," said The Rev. Susan Claytor.



But the changing roles of local families made it difficult for the school to keep up enrollment. Rev. Claytor said more parents in the area are in need of a full day's care.



"Over the years, fewer and fewer parents are able to take advantage of just a three hour program. Most parents need a full day of care."



People across the community recall fond memories of the school, including notable graduate Gov. Jim Justice.



"I guess I was there a few years ago as one of the student. But nevertheless what an incredible run. A lot of congratulations to go their way. There's a life cycle on everything but this Church has really been a staple for a long long time," said Gov. Justice at a press conference on Wednesday.



Rev. Clayton said the rooms of the school will not stay empty for long. Church leaders are currently working on plans to provide an after school program that is better suited toward the modern day needs of parents.



"We're thinking of it more as a shift. We're still going to continue to serve the children in the area and may serve some of the same students here. We really feel called to after school programs."



As the Church works out those details, they assure families it is not goodbye, but simply 'see you later.'

"Everywhere you go, if you tell them you're serving St. Stephens, they say oh the Pre-school! The Church that cares for families! It wasn't easy, but it was time."



The last day for the school is May 28, 2021.