Boeing crash victims’ families push for changes at FAA

WASHINGTON (AP) — Relatives of people who died in one of the Boeing 737 Max crashes are renewing their push to replace top regulators who approved the plane. Several of the family members met Wednesday with top officials of the Transportation Department. Hundreds more relatives and friends signed a letter demanding that President Joe Biden replace the head of the Federal Aviation Administration and other top FAA officials. They accuse the FAA of being more interested in protecting Boeing than in safety. They had relatives or friends on a Boeing 737 Max that crashed in 2019 in Ethiopia. Another Max crashed in 2018 in Indonesia. In all, 346 people died.