Bosnia: 3 indicted over children’s care home abuse claims

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Prosecutors in Bosnia have indicted three former managers of a public care home for disabled children following a prolonged investigation triggered by graphic photos of alleged abuse in the facility. The Sarajevo prosecutor’s office said Wednesday the former managers of the facility in Pazaric, on the outskirts of Bosnian capital, should stand trial for alleged “malfeasance and failure to protect minors.” The case sparked protests in November 2019, when opposition lawmaker Sabina Cudic published shocking photos of children tied to beds and radiators in the Pazaric care home.