College pitcher turning theft of prosthetic arm into charity

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A college baseball player from South Dakota whose prosthetic arm was stolen plans to give away money donated by people who want to buy him a replacement. Augustana’s Parker Hanson, a right-handed pitcher, was born without a left hand, but found a way to adapt at a young age so he play his favorite game all the way up through the college level. His prosthetic arm and the attachments were in a backpack that was stolen from his unlocked pickup outside his home. NCAA rules prohibit him from accepting donations for a replacement until the end of his season. At that time, Hanson says whatever money he doesn’t need he will donate back into the community or charities that help people with disabilities.