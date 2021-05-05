Cool and damp for Wednesday; drier air works in on Thursday

Best way to describe today will be cooler and damp. Temperatures this morning are in the upper 50s and 60s and we won't warm much. Most of us will continue to have temperatures hover around what we are seeing this morning. We will gradually cool during the afternoon hours.

Scattered showers remain throughout all hours of the day before tapering off tonight. May have an isolated rumble of thunder pass through, but not tracking anything severe for today.

Winds will be breezy at times with gusts around 25-30MPH. Cold front completely crosses this morning and this will help bring a northwesterly flow and eventually some cooler air. Temperatures tonight will fall into the 30s and 40s. We hold onto clouds and the wind overnight.

By Thursday a mix of sun and clouds will pop through. Temperatures will mainly be in the upper 50s and 60s. We should stay dry throughout the day on Thursday.

Dry period doesn't last long as showers rush back in by Friday. Saturday a few showers are possible, but for now most will stay dry. Mother's Day is looking pretty wet though as an approaching low pressure system moves closer to home. Temperatures will stay cooler than average for the next few days.