Cool & dry into Thursday, but showers could return by the end of the week

A cold front sliding east away from the area will eventually take the rain away with overnight. Through sundown, we could still see scattered showers, but rain should taper and clouds should break overnight as drier air works in from the northwest. Lows tonight will be chilly, dipping into the 30s and 40s.

Thursday will bring dry, cool weather, with just some high clouds around during the afternoon as we sit in between the system that left and the next front approaching us from the west. Highs will top off in the 50s and low 60s for most. Thursday night will bring passing clouds and lows in the 40s and 40s.

Friday, another cold front will swing through the area. Severe weather is looking unlikely thanks to cooler temps (hitting the 50s Friday afternoon), but we'll still see on and off rounds of showers and a few t-storms. Locally heavy rainfall winds periodically in the 30-50 MPH will be possible as the front comes through, especially Friday afternoon.

Saturday looks to bring mainly fair weather....but we could have a soggy Monther's Day this year....