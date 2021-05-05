Detroit pizza man paints street, tries to save people dough

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit pizzeria owner upset over people getting $150 tickets for unwittingly parking in a handicap zone got a bucket of blue paint and marked the street himself. Tony Sacco is co-owner of Mootz Pizzeria and Bar. There is a single sign along the curb indicating that parking is reserved for drivers with a handicap tag. But Sacco says it’s confusing because parking enforcers consider the space reserved for as many as four vehicles. For Sacco, the last straw was a $150 ticket given to a woman who was buying ice cream for her kids. Sacco says anyone who now parks in the blue zone and gets a ticket deserves it. There was no immediate comment from the city Wednesday.