Freeze Warning from THU 3:00 AM EDT until THU 9:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

Northwest Pocahontas County

…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected.

* WHERE…Northwest Pocahontas and Southeast Randolph Counties.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions may kill crops and other

sensitive vegetation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&