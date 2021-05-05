Freeze Warning from THU 3:00 AM EDT until THU 9:00 AM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV
Northwest Pocahontas County
…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY…
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected.
* WHERE…Northwest Pocahontas and Southeast Randolph Counties.
* WHEN…From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions may kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&